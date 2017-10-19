  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Cardinal Vidal, 86, dies in Cebu

    October 19, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    By: Leslie Ann G. Aquino

    Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal passed away yesterday at 7:28 a.m. at the Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City. He was 86.

    “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Cardinal Vidal. He has returned to the Father’s home at 7:28 a.m. today. I ask the people to pray for his eternal repose,” said Monsignor Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

    Tan said Vidal died due to infection leading to septic shock a week after he was taken to the hospital last Oct. 11 for mild fever and breathing difficulties. Vidal’s wake will be held at the Cebu Cathedral.

