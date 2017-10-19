Cops reveal cover-up try

By: PNA and Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

The Manila Police District yesterday revealed at the resumption of the Senate probe on the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III attempts to cover-up his death by members of the Aegis Juris fraternity.



Manila Police District head Chief Supt. Joel Coronel told the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs that Facebook chat conversations among some Aegis Juris fraternity brothers showed that they met in a hotel in Quezon City and discussed attempts to conceal and evade investigation and prosecution for Castillo’s death.

Coronel presented the chat conversations among frat members on Sept. 17 and 18. He said the fraternity issued a statement, saying they will cooperate in the investigation. However, some 30 personalities showed attempts to protect their members.

“Despite the frat’s claim of cooperating with investigators, they gave investigators no support or cooperation,” Coronel said.

“Some wanted to face the problems, but a great majority advocated that they avoid prosecution, having concerns for their fraternity brothers involved,” he added.

