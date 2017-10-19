Kim: Okay na ako

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Bitterness is like cancer. It eats upon the host. But anger is like fire. It burns it all clean.” – Maya Angelou

OKAY NA AKO: Thus sings Kim Chiu in her carrier song from her third album, “Touch of Your Love.”

The happy song is a celebration of the 26-year old actress’ current state of heart. “Okay na ako,” she said during a recent media launch hosted by Star Music.



She feels so “Okay na ako” that she can now joke about her failed relationship with Gerald Anderson. On bashers who get in the way of a happy day, she says she uses them to keep her going.

“I don’t allow negative thoughts to ruin my day,” she said.

Kim has a new film, “Ghost Bride,” set to open on Nov. 1. The horror film teams her up with Matteo Guidicelli under Chito Roño’s direction.

ELEVEN YEARS: Kim Chiu celebrates her 11 successful years in the industry with the launch of her new album.

The “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” star has exceeded expectations when she ventured into her kind of music, displaying her distinctive flair in her third album produced by Rox Santos.

Kim’s latest offering has five original tracks, with a bonus minus one track (song title). It is fittingly called “Touch of Your Love” as she explained in a recent “Magandang Buhay” interview.

“All my songs here are about different types of love. There’s something on having a crush, on hoping to be loved in return, different touches of love,” she said.

Her carrier single “Okay Na Ako,” composed by Nica del Rosario, has already dominated the top spot in MOR 101.9 charts for several weeks now.

Other tracks in her album are “’Wag Kang Makulit” composed by Nica del Rosario and Hazel Faith, “Ipadarama” by Kiko Salazar, “Katok” by Jack Rufo and Yani Rufo, and “Yun Na, You Na” by Jungee Marcelo.

Kim has amassed several chart-topping songs in her portfolio – “Peng Yu,” “Crazy Love,” “Falling For You,” and “Mr. Right.”

