Manila folk turn to SC vs drug ops

By: Rey G. Panaligan

Thirty-five alleged victims and residents in 28 barangays in San Andres Bukid in Manila yesterday sought protection from the Supreme Court from police operations against illegal drugs.



In a petition for a Writ of Amparo, the so-called victims since 2016 and the residents specifically asked the SC to issue a temporary protection order in their favor. They were represented by the Center for International Law.

The petitioners were led by Sister Ma. Juanita R. Dano, head of a Catholic-based Religious of Good Shepherd in San Andres Bukid. Her group helps the families of the so-called victims of illegal drugs operations in her area.

Among the respondents in the petition were Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa, Manila Police District chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, and the heads and policemen of the MPD Station 6.

