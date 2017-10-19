Martial law to remain if threats persist – Panelo

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Martial law in Mindanao may be lifted once authorities have effectively addressed the remaining security threats in the region, chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo has said.

Panelo stressed the importance of public safety as a government’s condition for the lifting of the martial law proclamation despite the liberation of Marawi City from terrorists who laid a deadly siege in the area almost five months ago.



“Ang gusto namin iyong pag walang ng iyong banta sa kasiguruhan ng mga kababayan natin sa Mindanao and puwede ng i-lift ang martial law,” Panelo said in a radio interview when asked about the requirements for the removal of martial law in the South. “Hangga’t mayroong banta sa kaligtasan ng mga kababayan natin, eh nananatili pa rin iyan,” he added.

Panelo said President Duterte has yet to decide whether or not to lift martial law following the recent military advances in Marawi. He said it was prudent to wait for Duterte’s decision on the matter. “We have to wait for the President,” he said.

In his return visit to Marawi last Tuesday, Duterte announced that the conflict-torn city has been liberated from terrorist influence following the deaths of top two terror leaders, saying this will pave the way for the start of the rehabilitation efforts in the area.

The President offered his apology to the Maranao people for the destruction of the city from the intense fighting, promising to prevent a repeat of the terror siege.

Duterte claimed that peace has returned to Marawi despite “a few pockets of resistance” from the remaining rebels holed up in the area. “It’s now liberated except for a few pocket of resistance somewhere, but pwede ka nang pumasok ng Marawi,” Duterte said during his visit to Camarines Sur last Tuesday.

