Moving away

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Tropical cyclone “Paolo” (international name “Lan”) further intensified into a typhoon but is not likely to hit land, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.



According to PAGASA, Paolo was moving north-northwest or away from the country as of 10 a.m. yesterday and was estimated at 735 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 145 kph.

