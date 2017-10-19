MPD alerto pa din

By: Jaimie Rose R. Aberia

Nananatiling mataas ang alerto ng Manila Police district sa kabila ng pagkakapatay ng top leaders ng ISIS-linked terrorist group na ilang buwan na binulabog ang Marawi City.



Ayon kay MPD director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, full alert status pa ang MPD upang maiwasan ang anumang tangka na maghiganti ang mga supporters ng mga napatay na terror leaders Omar Maute at Isnilon Hapilon.

“We are on the lookout, of course, and we’ve been regularly receiving updates from our intelligence agencies but so far, there are no reports of immediate and imminent threat relating to the Marawi siege,” ani Coronel sa isang interview.

