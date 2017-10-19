NU too much for FEU belles

By Jerome Lagunzad

Veteran guard Ria Nabalan did a little bit of everything yesterday as three-time defending champion National University repeated over Far Eastern University, 76-56, to sustain its winning surge in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym.



Nabalan posted a triple-double performance of 12 points, 10 boards and 10 assists while Trixie Antiquera topscored with 17 markers, enabling the Lady Bulldogs to extend their unbeaten start to eight matches – and 56 straight since 2014.

“I’m just happy for her and I’m thankful sa teammates niya. Hindi niya naman magagawa ‘yun without ‘yung teammates niya. Sabi ko sa kanya just keep on working hard,” said NU coach Patrick Aquino of Nabalan.

Over at the Mall of Asia Arena, Anjel Anies and Jem Angeles combined for 29 points as University of Santo Tomas turned back La Salle, 68-56, to keep its hold of the second spot with an 8-1 mark.

