PDEA eyeing Davao narco-politicians

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is monitoring around 10 narco-politicians who are still operating in Davao despite the stern warning of President Duterte.

At the AFP-PNP press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday, PDEA 11 officer-in-charge Naravy Duquiatan told media the suspects are incumbent officials in different positions.



She refused to disclose more details on the identities of the narco-politicians. She said they are closely monitoring their movement and will readily pounce on them only after they gather sufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, PDEA 11 legal counsel Ben Joseph Tesiorna said they are doing all they can to tighten up monitoring measures in the region despite the lack in personnel.

He said at the moment they have only between five and six personnel assigned to different offices in Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao del Norte, and Davao City.

Tesiorna hopes they could tap the police and the military for reinforcement if and when the need arises.

He vowed operations will not be “bloody” as they are “pro-life.”

Related

comments