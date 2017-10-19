Pirates seek ‘NC’ history

- Home
Games Today
(The Arena, San Juan City)
12 noon – Lyceum vs San Beda (Jrs)
2 p.m. – Lyceum vs San Beda (Srs)
4 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Srs)
6 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Jrs)
Lyceum guns for a historic sweep against the same squad that last did it when the Pirates clash with the defending champion San Beda Red Lions today in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.
Not only Lyceum aims to propel straight to its first best-of-three finals appearance with an immaculate eliminations record, the Pirates also seek to extend their longest winning streak to 18 games in their 2 p.m. showdown against the Red Lions.
Meanwhile, San Sebastian (8-9) battles for dear life as it collides with University of Perpetual Help (4-14) at 4 p.m. in a bid to forge a three-way tie for fourth place with Letran (9-9) and Arellano (9-9).
If the Stags prevail, they will gain a bye and wait the winner between the Knights and the Chiefs.
Interestingly, Lyceum is also looking to match San Beda’s perfect season in 2010 where the Pirates were not yet members of the league.
Then composed of nine teams, the Red Lions prevailed in all their 18 games including two finals matches to dethrone the San Sebastian Stags.
Lyceum entered the league as a probationary member in 2011 and became a regular member in 2015.
Fast forward to present, the Pirates are out Oct. 19 a big day for the school.
Lyceum coach Topex Robinson, however, refused to be swayed by the team’s historic bid so as to distract his players.
“It’s not our end goal,” said Robinson, referring to the elims sweep. “It’s just a sign that there will be more games to come.”
Lyceum top gun CJ Perez readily agreed.
“Since Day One, laging sinasabi sa amin ni coach to honor the game kahit sino pa ang kalaban namin at kahit ano pa ang record namin. We just want to do our best. We compete on ourselves,” said Perez, whose average of 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists puts him on the frontline of the MVP race.
Aside from Perez, Robinson can always count on twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino, Jesper Ayaay and burly Mike Nzeusseu – the same players who delivered in the team’s 96-91 win over the Lions in the first round.
