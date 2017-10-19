Revolutionary government

By: Robert B. Roque, Jr.

Many people are alarmed by President Duterte’s warning that he plans to establish a revolutionary government to counter a supposed destabilization plot.

Many question this reasoning after his own defense secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, doubts whether such a plot even exists.



To be honest, this sows confusion. What destabilization plot is the President talking about? And why would he even set up a revolutionary government when this would mean he would be going against his own administration?

I remember former President Cory Aquino setting up a revolutionary government to thwart the Marcos’s rule but this was more of a necessity in order to erase all the remnants of the former strongman’s dictatorship.

Yes, we do have rallies and demonstrations but are they enough to bring down the government? Protest actions have always been there as a means for people to express their views and show everyone that democracy is alive.

We also have communist guerrillas and religious terrorists whose groups abhor each other and would make an alliance to topple the administration close to impossible.

Transport strikes have been around time and again and could hardly be considered a part of the destabilization plot as Attorney Aileen Lizada, board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), insinuated. The latest transport strike was in protest of the looming jeepney phaseout and modernization.

For her part, Lizada cited that most of those who joined the transport protest come from the working or labor sector and left-leaning groups.

But then, most protest actions have always enjoyed the support of leftists and communists who have actively participated in calls against the government no matter what the reason may be.

In no way does Firing Line believe that Duterte’s intention to establish a revolutionary government is a well-calculated plan to divert the public’s attention from the issue about his wealth and assets.

But if the President establishes a revolutionary government at this point, he would have to declare all positions vacant in order to quell the alleged efforts to topple his administration.

Lawyer Christian Monsod, a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, said Duterte would have to yield to political dynasties and warlords in order to hold on to power under a revolutionary government which, according to him, is basically a dictatorship.

* * *

SHORT BURSTS. For comments or reactions, email firingline@ymail.com or tweet @Side_View. Read current and past issues of this column at http://www.tempo.com.ph/category/opinion/firing-line/

