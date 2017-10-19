Senatorial wives

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MARRIED TO – There are three actresses married to incumbent senators. The senatorial wives in reference are Helen Gamboa (Mrs. Tito Sotto), Sharon Cuneta (Mrs. Kiko Pangilinan), and Heart Evangelista (Mrs. Chiz Escudero).



Helen is Sharon’s aunt, the sister of the late Elaine Gamboa-Cuneta. Heart comes from the Ongpauco clan of Barrio Fiesta chain of restaurants fame and also movie producers (Everlasting Pictures).

Let’s see what and how they are doing these days.

•

HELEN – Aside from being singer (Helen of Song) and award winning actress, she’s also a terrific cook. Helen host “From Helen’s Kitchen” on Cignal TV and is coming up with a book, titled – what else – “From Helen’s Kitchen.”

The book contains recipes – lumpiang ubod, adobo, kare-kare, hito at buro, menudo, sotanghon, among others – which made Helen a legendary cook.

•

SHARON – At long last, Sharon’s making a big-screen comeback via a starrer with former leading man (and old flame) Robin Padilla.

Hopefully, she’s no longer “patola,” reacting to every basher on social media. They are best ignored, Shawie dear.

•

HEART – Come 2018, intends to embark on a “big project.” That is giving Senator Chiz a child. They’ve been married for a several years. Showbiz and artistic commitments, (she’s an accomplished painter) will have to play second fiddle to being a future mother.

Heart recently graced the annual stockholders’ meeting of the Philippine Veterans Bank, of which she’s the brand ambassador. Heart is very proud to be one, knowing PVB has a big heart for former soldiers and their families.

Veterans Bank board of directors is headed by chairman and CEO Roberto F. de Ocampo, vice chairman Guillermo L. Parayno Jr., and president and COO Nonilo C. Cruz.

Heart charmed those who attended the PVB event, delighted to learn that the young ones watched her soap on GMA, “My Korean Jagiya.”

Related

comments