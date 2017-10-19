TESDA condemns shooting death of officer in La Union

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has denounced the murder of Mila San Juan, 54, administrative officer of TESDA-Ilocos who was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen around 6:40 p.m. last Friday in La Union province.



In a phone interview, TESDA director general Guiling Mamondiong said, “Of course, we denounce the killing. It is sad and very unfortunate.”

Mamondiong related they have been coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) regarding their investigation on San Juan’s death.

“The first thing we did was to write letters to the provincial police and NBI to investigate that (incident). Mayroon na daw silang lead pero ‘wag muna natin sabihin dahil baka ma-ano pa,” Mamondiong said.

Co-workers described the victim as strict and quite disciplined. They denied knowledge about enemies she might have gained in the course of her work.

