UCBL: Scorpions eye solo lead versus Pirates

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Olivarez vs Diliman

2 p.m. – CEU vs Lyceum-Batangas

Action in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 resumes today at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City, with defending champion Centro Escolar University gunning for the solo lead against Lyceum-Batangas.



Game is at 2 p.m.,with the well-rested Scorpions favored to come up with a fitting follow-up to an 87-46 victory over the University of Batangas Brahmans last week and repeat a 68-57 conquest of the Pirates last Oct. 5.

CEU coach Yong Garcia, however, urged his wards not to take their latest rivals lightly, saying: “We know how difficult pulling off a win is especially when the guys are overconfident. We need to play with that constant hunger to win,” he said.

Clashing in an exciting opener set at 12 noon are formidable Diliman College and streaking host Olivarez College.

The Blue Dragons are raring to bounce back from a five-point loss to co-leader Colegio de San Lorenzo last week while the Sea Lions are determined to extend their winning streak to five.

Olivarez College should also be motivated to avenge a 65-58 loss to Diliman College last Sept. 28 and Sea Lions coach Myke Saguiguit couldn’t stress that hard enough. “If we want to go deeper come playoff time, we have to prove that we can beat those perceived favorites,” he said.

Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar is raring to see how his wards can pick up the pieces. “This is going to be a test of character for us. I hope my players can respond to the challenge before an expected hostile crowd,” he said.

Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite, the biggest threat among the Blue Dragons, is expected to be tops on the defensive plans of the Sea Lions who will rely anew on a balanced attack led by Noy Bermudes, Chris Lalata and Saguiguit’s son, Dwight.

Tipped to lead the way for CEU are familiar faces, led by Congolese center Rod Ebondo, Orlan Wamar and Judel Fuentes, while Bryan Buen, Rommel Saliente, Leo Fernandez and August Lapasaran are out to give Lyceum-Batangas strong boost.

