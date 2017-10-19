‘Walang KokontraBIDA’ stars reveal tough times made them stronger

It’s not easy to become a comedian especially if you’re going through tough times.

This was revealed by Dodj Mallari and Tart Carlos, two of the stars of the forthcoming musical-comedy show “Walang KokontraBIDA” to be staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City on Dec. 1.



For Tart and Dodj, however, those difficult times have made them better actor and stronger person.

“Maganda na rin siguro ‘yung marami kang pinag-daanan sa buhay. So ako naman, ini-imagine ko na ‘yung mangyayari sa eksena para madali kesyo malungkot man o masaya ang kukunang eksena,” said Dodj during an interview at Salu Restaurant in Timog, Quezon City recently. Also joining them in the musical is Dionne Monsanto.

“Saka maganda rin ang turo sa amin sa workshop sa ABS CBN. So far lagi naman akong take one kung ano ‘yung dapat mangyari,” said Dodj who he said has an unspoken loyalty to the Kapamilya network.

Dodj said that he worked for ABS CBN as a public relations officer for more than three years. Now he has ventured into acting and is set to appear on several teleseryes.

After he debuted as an actor in the 2016 Kapamilya teleserye “Magpahanggang Wakas” where he played the best friend of actress Arci Muñoz, Dodj will also co-star in “La Luna Sangre,” “Barangay Tatay,” and “On the Job.” Dodj is being managed by RALF Advertising and Events Management.

Tart, who appeared in the popular morning teleserye “Be Careful With My Heart,” said that she makes it a point to just laugh off her problems.

“Ako kasi, sa tutoo lang, comedy comes out naturally. Lahat ng naging problema ko pinagtawanan ko lang. Promise.

Everything has been a joke. I’ve been a battered wife for 11 years and it won’t hit me anymore,” said Tart, who is currently seen on “Bossing and Ai” on the Kapuso network.

Tart added: “Hindi ko nga naisip na pwede palang lumaban nun. Hindi ko man lang naisip ‘yun. Besides ginagawa ko na s’yang pang araw-araw na chika. Tao tayo at lahat tayo may problema. It’s just that kung paano na lang natin dadalhin ‘yun. So ako, may problema ako, may sakit ‘yung nanay ko, cancer lang naman. Pero I actually make it a point to make it lighter. Kasi kung iisipin ko lang ng iisipin ‘yun, wala na akong ibang gagawin kundi mag isip.”

Tart is a single parent with four children, “Tatlo ang anak ko sa first, then may isa akong anak sa partner ko ngayon.” Tart is also shooting for the movie “Barbie: Wonder Beki” starring Paolo Ballesteros.

