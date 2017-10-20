2 things that bring out the worst in Duterte

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Illegal drugs and human trafficking are the two major offenses that naturally bring out the worst in President Duterte.

The President said he becomes angry and “unforgiving” in running after groups behind the illegal drug operations as well as illegal recruitment of Filipinos.



“I have been declaring war against drugs and against illegal recruiters. You know, if you try to bring the worst in me as a human being, try these crimes and you would really see the worst person in this planet. And I like it – being the worst person,” Duterte said during the launching of an anti-human trafficking campaign in Pasay City last Wednesday. “I am the unforgiving especially against drugs and slavery,” said the former Davao City Mayor.

The President has pledged to step up government efforts to clamp down on groups behind the illegal recruitment of Filipinos, citing the need to strengthen law enforcement and immigration rules to thwart their operations.

Duterte has directed the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the National Bureau of Investigation to “make the rounds” and pursue illegal recruiters. He noted that illegal recruitment must be included in the PNP’s priorities, apart from running after “riding-in-tandem” killers, car thieves, and kidnappers.

“Human trafficking is a serious problem that transcends borders. Therefore we all have a responsibility in making sure that this battle is won,” he said.

“Not only are they slaves in the truest sense of the word, but also, they are sexual slaves. They are tied to the bondage of slavery for all of their lives – no longer connected with their families, totally lost, and they are there as slaves,” he added.

