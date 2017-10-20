Aga’s triumphant movie comeback

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTING TOUCH – Aside from doing well at the box-office, Star Cinema’s “Seven Sundays” showed what a fine actor Aga Muhlach is. After five years of being absent from the big screen, Aga hasn’t lost his acting touch. If at all, he’s even better… in a role that didn’t ask him to be matinee idol.



He plays the “martyr” eldest of four siblings with issues to resolve as wished by their dying father (Ronaldo Valdez). The maturity – he’s 48 – and even the excess pounds added realism to the “Seven Sundays” character.

A triumphant movie comeback, indeed.

•

ALSO EFFECTIVE – Ronaldo, as expected, delivered, in a manner of speaking. Like Aga’s, it’s another award-winning part.

To be fair, the three siblings, Dindong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, and Enrique Gil were also effective. Same can be said of Donita Rose as Aga’s pregnant wife. Ditto Kean Cipriano and Ketchup Eusebio.

Next movie, perhaps, Donita could be give a bigger role.

•

FROM WAY BACK – Even as a teener, Aga’s shown his acting gift.

Remember Lino Brocka’s “Miguelito” and “Napakasakit Kuya Eddie”?

The actor got a special citation from the Catholic Mass Media Awards for “Miguelito.” He won an Urian for “Napakasakit,” best supporting actor.

When he matured he won best actor awards for “Sinungaling Mong Puso,” “Bakit Labis Kitang mahal,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “In the Name of Love.”

But his biggest trophies are wife Charlene Gonzalez and twins Andres and Atasha.

So there. Congratulations Aga Muhlach…and to the Star Cinema staff, led by director Cathy Garcia-Molina, and the cast of “Seven Sundays”!

Related

comments