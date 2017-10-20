Atenean, actress to vie for global crowns

A FILIPINO actress is set to conquer a Latina-dominated pageant as she becomes the first Asian to vie for Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 beauty contest in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Nov. 4.



Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez, daughter of actors Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez, flew yesterday to Bolivia as the Philippines debuts on the 26-year-old beauty contest.

Also, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann leaves on Friday, Oct. 20, to compete in the much-awaited Miss World contest which will be held in Sanya, China on Nov. 18.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me because I’ll be competing with talented Latinas. But I don’t want to put myself down because I’m standing for my country and I will do my very best,” said Marquez, niece of former Miss International Melanie Marquez.

She added: “Language can be learned. But the will and determination for me to give honor to my country cannot be learned.”

Marquez, 25, is a Kapuso star who have appeared on several television series. She is the girlfriend of actor Mark Herras.

Lehmann, a Psychology student at the Ateneo de Manila University, said that she wants the world to know that Filipinos are happy people.

“I would tell them that we are very happy people and no matter what happens to us, no matter what typhoon hits us, no matter what happens politically or economically, we are always happy and we wake up every day with a smile,” she said.

Asked to comment about China-Philippines relations, Lehmann said: “I think I would answer professionally, just to remind everyone that I’m here to represent my country and I hope there’s no negative blood. We’re just two countries trying to do our best and trying to make it so I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Lehmann, 23, is the girlfriend of basketball player Von Pessumal of the GlobalPort Batang Pier team.

Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold Vegafria believes that Lehmann and Marquez have both what it takes to sustain the Filipina’s winning streak in international pageants.

“This is the era of the Filipina beauty, and everyone can see Laura and Winwyn’s winning attitude. They’re both very articulate and outspoken, they’re very mindful of their own unique cultural heritage, but more than that, they’re both driven with their own burning passions for their own noble advocacies, which are crucial towards making a better impact among the judges,” said Vegafria.

Online voting

Lehmann and Marquez appealed to the Filipinos to vote for them via online to ensure their victory in their respective pageants.

“Mga kababayan ko! Simula na ang pagboto sa FB page ng @rhispanaoficial! ‘Pag nanalo sa multimedia, pasok as finalist agad,” Marquez wrote on Instagram.

Lehmann appealed to her fans to vote her for the Talent and Multimedia challenges, where online votes play a crucial role in ensuring her victory. Fans may download the Mobstar app, search for her name, and swipe right to vote.

