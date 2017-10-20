Bengal cats love water

By: Kim Atienza

EVERY now and then, we run a segment called “Matanglawin Palaisipan” where celebrity guests are challenged with brain teasing activities.



We posed them this challenge one time:

How can a soda can stand on its edge, on one side only?

After much daring and experimenting, actor Zanjoe Marudo figured out that the cans must be filled with a quarter of water and balance it on its center of gravity to be able to stand on one side. Whew!

Bengal Brews is a cafe that houses 27 Bengal cats from Russia, Thailand, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Bengal cats are a crossbreed between a leopard cat and a domesticated cat.

The café has a rainforest atmosphere that approximates the natural habitat of Bengal cats. Bengal cats have two patterns: swatted and marbled. They have three color types: white, silver and brown and a rosette type of fur.

Unlike other cats, Bengal cats love water. That explains why there’s a waterfalls inside the café.

One cat stood out from the rest. It was larger than the others. It’s a Serval cat, feline with sensitive hearing originating from Africa.

Last Sunday, Oct. 15, “Matanglawin” took viewers to Banaue to feast with the Ifugaos during their Imbayah Festival.

It was our way to somehow demystify Banaue.

The festival is their way of thanksgiving for a season of bountiful harvest.

We showed the cultural pride of Banaue through their games and rituals, including arm wrestling and bamboo bike racing. That was one hell of a ride, really, especially coming from a long-time biker like me.

We also allowed viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the local tradition of woodcarving.

There is a lot of symbolism involved behind their display of animal and human skulls.

