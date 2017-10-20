CEU regains solo lead

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – TIP vs CEU

2 p.m. – UB vs CdSL

Olivarez rallies to stun fancied Diliman five in UCBL.

No Congolese center Rod Ebondo? No problem for defending champion Centro Escolar University – at least against lightweight Lyceum-Batangas yesterday.

Nigerian big man Ebuka Umeanozie did his best impersonation of Ebondo as the Scorpions proved too much for the Pirates, 85-56, and inched closer towards a Final Four berth in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The wide-bodied Umeanozie banged in all of his 10 points in the second frame where CEU started to take control before Judel Fuentes and their local teammates took turns in delivering the finishing touches over an outclassed Lyceum-Batangas side.

“It’s a tough blow to play without Rod but I’m confident that the guys can rise to the challenge,” said Scorpions coach Yong Garcia, sounding confident that they can overcome the absence of the 6-foot-7 Ebondo who’s been called up by his home country, Republic of Congo, to see action in the African World Cup qualifiers.

Fuentes had a team-high 18 points, spiked by four triples, while Paul Galinato and Christian Uri combined for 27 points as CEU racked up its second straight win and eighth overall in nine matches, seizing the solo lead in the process.

August Lapasaran had a game-best of 19 points but the rest of his teammates groped for form as the Pirates dropped to 2-7 overall, moving on the brink of early elimination.

Earlier, host Olivarez College saved its best for last in pulling off a 64-57 stunner over Diliman College.

Spitfire guard Paulo Castro provided the scoring punch off the bench with 20 points while Jayboy Solis highlighted his solid five-point, seven-rebound, seven-block performance with a go-ahead triple down the stretch to help the Sea Lions complete the come-from-behind victory over the stunned Blue Dragons.

It was the fifth straight victory and seventh overall in 10 starts for Olivarez College, tying its latest victim at the third spot while inching closer towards a return ticket to the semifinal round.

First Game

OLIVAREZ 64 – Castro 20, Begaso 10, Saguiguit 6, Rabe 5, Solis 5, Almajeda 4, Geronimo 4, Navarro 4, Bermudes 2, Lalata 2, Sunga 2, Elie 0, Uduba 0.

DILIMAN 57 – Gerero 23, Diakhite 13, Ligon 6, Mondala 6, Brutas 3, Darang 3, Salazar 2, Chavenia 1, Bauzon 0, Mbiya 0, Sombero 0.

Quarters: 15-18, 27-32, 45-51, 64-57.

Second Game

CEU 85 – Fuentes 18, Galinato 14, Uri 13, Umeanozie 10, Wamar 8, Guinitaran 7, Intic 6, Manlangit 5, Arim 4, Baconcon 0, Caballero 0, Cruz 0, Demigaya 0.

LYCEUM-BATANGAS 56 – Lapasaran 19, Villaluna 9, Fernandez 7, Saliente 7, Axalan 6, Buen 5, Villanueva 2, Solitario 1, Eranes 0, Olarte 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 49-31, 72-42, 85-56.

