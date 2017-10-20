Cop charged for mauling boy

By: Jean Fernando

A case of child abuse was filed yesterday against a policeman assigned to the District Public Safety Battalion of the Southern Police District who allegedly mauled a 12-year-old boy Wednesday.



The suspect was identified as PO3 Ferdinand Dator, who went into hiding after the complaint against him was filed by the victim’s parents.

The victim’s parents told authorities that their son was walking on St. Catherine St. when he crossed paths with Dator who was reportedly under the influence of liquor.

The suspect reportedly poured water on the head of the victim and told him that he must respect a policeman. Dator heard the victim cry and mauled the victim who retaliated by biting the suspect in the stomach.

The victim ran to his father to seek help before he collapsed and taken to the hospital afterwards.

