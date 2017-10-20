Courage under persecution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel Reading: Lk 12:1-7

At that time: So many people were crowding together that they were trampling one another underfoot. Jesus began to speak, first to his disciples, “Beware of the leaven – that is, the hypocrisy – of the Pharisees.



“There is nothing concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the darkness will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered behind closed doors will be proclaimed on the housetops. I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body but after that can do no more. I shall show you whom to fear. Be afraid of the one who after killing has the power to cast into Gehenna; yes, I tell you, be afraid of that one. Are not five sparrows sold for two small coins? Yet not one of them has escaped the notice of God. Even the hairs of your head have all been counted. Do not be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows.”

REFLECTION

Do not be afraid

The Gospel tells us at least two things.

First, no matter how good we are in hiding our “secrets,” in the end they will be revealed; for nothing is hidden to God. The best way, therefore, is to live in the light of truth.

Second, no matter how much we are surrounded by threats and dangers, even against our very lives, we should not forget that God will not fail to take care of us just as God looks after mere sparrows. It is natural to feel anxious about our lives, but we should never allow fear to overtake us: the power of God and his unwavering love for us will overcome all forms of evil.

“You who dwell in the shelter of the Lord/ Who abide in His shadow for life/ Say to the Lord/

‘My refuge, my rock in whom I trust!’/ And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings/ Bear you on the breath of dawn/

Make you to shine like the sun/ And hold you in the palm of His hand”

(Michael Joncas, cf Ps 91; Is 40:31).

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments