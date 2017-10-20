Is it safe to do it from behind?

By: Rica Cruz

Is it true po that when you have anal sex you will get a bigger hole and will have problems with going to the bathroom? Are there risks involved if you do it at the back? How can I try it? Thank you!



Curious Woman

Hello Curious Woman,

Hmm…doing it at the backdoor doesn’t mean that your backdoor will always be wide open! So relax (which you need to do anyway, if you’re planning to have sexy play back there!).

Anal sex won’t cause you to have loose bowels or even a loose anal opening. This is more of a misconception than a fact. However, as with any sexual activity, there are different risks that linked to anal sex.

Because the lining of the anus is more sensitive, and produces less natural lubricant than the vagina, friction during your back play may be a problem.

Which is why it is important to:

• Relax!

• Be very gentle.

• Ask your partner to do it slowly.

• Use a lot of lubricant to lessen the pain.

• Avoid spermicides that can irritate you.

• Use a lubricated condom.

• Stop when you feel excruciating pain when it’s inside.

Aside from these things, it is also very important to NOT go from back to front without cleaning up or changing condoms. Meaning, whatever you put at the back, you have to clean first before you put in front.

Why? Because you don’t want bacteria from your feces be transferred to your vagina as this could give you a urinary tract infection, among others. Ouch!

Also, doing it at the back may make you more vulnerable to infections around that area. The lining of the rectum is more susceptible to tears and if it gets torn, it does not heal very quickly.

Hence, when bacteria passes through that area and gets into the teared lining, it can give you various infections, which could lead to anal abscess. These tears could also put you at higher risk for transmitting/contracting HIV and STIs.

Other than these, there are also suggestions that doing it back there can make your hemorroids worse (if you have any!)

So whether you’re just experimenting or curious about how it feels to have sexy play back there, these are the things that you need to consider.

Remember, it pays to be safe and prepared, so you can relax, fill it behind, and enjoy! #takeitfromthesexymind

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Instagram and Twitter: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

