Matteo: Di naglayas si Sarah

ACTOR-singer Matteo Guidicelli has defended his girlfriend Sarah Geronimo from rumors that she ran away from home allegedly because of issues with her parents involving her relationship with him.



“Hindi tutoo yan! Pero meron akong kanta lalabas next week ‘Wag Ka Nang Umuwi,’” said Guidicelli in an interview with members of the press as posted by ABS CBN.

Guidicelli admitted, however, that he already heard the rumor before. It was alleged that Geronimo ran away following issues with her father on her relationship with Guidicelli. “People will always talk.”

Asked about his relationship with Geronimo’s parents, Guidicelli said: “I don’t want to say too much but hopefully everything is okay.”

Guidicelli and Geronimo have been in a relationship for four years now. The actor is set to stage his solo concert dubbed “Hey Matteo” at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on Nov. 30.

In a recent interview for Push, an entertainment website, Guidicelli also clarified that he and Geronimo were never a love team.

“I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team. We don’t work together, we don’t want people to say, ‘Ah, they’re using each other.’ Or I sing with her or ganito, or we’ll do a movie together,” he said.

“There are more than ten offers, so many offers that we both say ‘no’ to, because we wanna save our relationship. We know the true meaning of our relationship. It’s not showbiz, it’s real,” Guidicelli said.

The Filipino-Italian also defended himself from talks that he is just using his girlfriend for popularity.

“I’d like to explain myself. Because, in opportunities like this, tomorrow, the next day, people will say, ‘Ah, ginagamit na naman.’ You know, in a press con, these things really happen, and it’s a press con, so it’s natural that you talk about these things,” he explained.

“The challenge is be myself, try to be myself, and do what I wanna do. It’s a challenge, it’s a good challenge,” Guidicelli said.

