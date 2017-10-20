Piolo, Toni to team up in concert

AFTER the success of their reunion movie, actors Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga-Soriano may team-up again soon.

But this time, the Kapamilya stars will headline a concert or even record an album together.



“Yes it’s in the works. Mahirap lang ‘yung schedule kasi mag-i-start ako ng soap. At pag nagpromote kami, sana walang kahati,” said Pascual, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“We’ve been trying to do a concert as well pero wala pa ring oras,” Pascual said.

Recently, Pascual and Gonzaga reunited in the successful movie “Last Night.” It was their follow-up to their blockbuster film “Starting Over Again” in 2014.

The last time Gonzaga hit the concert scene was in 2015 for the show “Toni and Alex Gonzaga: Live Down Under.”

Her last album was the CD “My Love Story” released in 2015. She has done eight solo albums since 2002.

Pascual, 40, has done seven studio and compilation albums. The last one was entitled “Decades II” in 2011.

