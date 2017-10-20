PSL gets big boost

By: Jerome Lagunzad

Chooks-to-Go is willing to do its fair share in helping the development of Philippine sports.

After throwing its all-out support in Gilas Pilipinas’ quest to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, the fastest-growing roasted chicken retail business is giving local volleyball a shot in the arm as the title sponsor of this year’s Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.



“Volleyball is one sport that we believe may following talaga sa mga Pilipino. Like basketball, we’re throwing our support sa volleyball as well,” said Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president Ronald Mascariñas in a recent interview.

Mascariñas disclosed that the opportunity came up when top PSL brass, led by president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, initially encouraged them to form a competitive team in the what turned out to be the biggest Grand Prix tourney with a record of nine squads.

But Chooks-to-Go, like what it did during Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the SEABA Championships last May, is looking at the bigger picture.

“Ang ultimate dream namin is to be able to support our national volleyball team,” stressed Mascariñas.

