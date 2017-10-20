- Home
Pirates nip Lions anew for 18th straight victory.
The fairytale run continues for the Lyceum Pirates.
Denied of a celebration by a disputed dying-second call in the first overtime, the Lyceum Pirates made sure no more late whistles could spoil the party in the second extra period.
Lyceum completed a historic elimination round sweep at the expense of defending champion San Beda yesterday with a pulsating 107-105 double overtime victory in the NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.
San Beda absorbed its second loss — all coming from Lyceum including its 96-91 defeat in the first round last July 14 – against 16 wins.
Lyceum’s sweep also arranged the next top three teams into a stepladder semifinals.
CJ Perez delivered the crucial points at crunch time, including four free throws in the second overtime that gave the unbeaten Pirates their 18th consecutive victory.
The victory bore the trimming of a championship victory for Lyceum, which battled through 13 deadlocks and 16 lead changes, propelling them to their first championship appearance since joining the league in 2011.
The elims sweep also matched San Beda’s perfect season in 2010, where the Red Lions prevailed in all their 18 matches, including two final games over the San Sebastian Stags.
Perez, a transferee from Ateneo, erupted with 20 points on top of six rebounds, six assists and four steals but it was Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu who held the Pirates together throughout with a big double-double effort of 27 points and 21 boards.
Lyceum coach Topex Robinson credited his players’ mental toughness, where they led by as many as 14 points midway in the second period.
“It’s a testament of working together as a solid group and keeping our composure. There’s still so much more to experience,” said Robinson.
A layup from Nzesseu in the last 1:43 of regulation extended the game into the first overtime, 85-all, before a split charity from Robert Bolick off a controversial foul called against Jesper Ayaay at backcourt with 1.5 ticks kept the San Beda in the game, 97-all.
First Game
LPU 107 – Nzeusseu 27, Perez 20, Marcelino JC 9, Caduyac 9, Pretta 8, Santos 8, Ayaay 7, Baltazar 6, Serrano 6, Marcelino JV 4, Ibanez 1.
SAN BEDA 105 – Tankoua 34, Bolick 16, Mocon 14, Doliguez 13, Abuda 8, Presbitero 6, Soberano 5, Noah 4, Oftana 3, Cabanag 2, Potts 0, Bahio 0, Adamos 0.
Quarters: 25-22, 56-46, 70-69, 85-85, 97-97 (1OT), 107-105 (2OT)
