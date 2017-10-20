Unified collegiate league up soon

A unified collegiate athletic association was seen by the attendees of the two-day consultative meeting organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as the best way to form a strong bond that can ultimately help the country’s recruiting and grassroots development program.



As this developed, it was agreed that the same cast of delegates reconvene sometime next month to finalize the formation of the group, set up its by-laws and lay down the immediate goals.

PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez, who presided over the marathon meetings at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, said the agency will not hesitate to fund the association that the major players will put up.

Ramirez believes the decision to get together and form a one unified group will enable the PSC to fulfill its mandate thoroughly.

Based on the discussion, one of the collegiate stakeholders will be elected as head and the mission is not only to stage a national championship for all sports but to also share the PSC’s know-how in the fields of scientific coaching.

“They (collegiate stakeholders) will run the affairs of this group and we will help funding (its operations),” said Ramirez.

