What’s happening to once mighty UE Warriors?

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs La Salle

4 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo

University of the East is not only struggling to recruit blue-chip prospects these days. The Red Warriors team management is also having difficulty retaining its assistant coaches on its once glorious men’s basketball squad.

Former pro league stars Dindo Pumaren and Noy Falcasantos could no longer be seen at UE’s bench in the course of its campaign in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament, leaving longtime mentor Derrick Pumaren with no recourse but to handle a bigger task in terms of coaching and scouting.



Dindo, the younger of the Pumaren’s siblings that includes current Adamson mentor Franz, tendered his resignation last July while Falcasantos, who suited up for Barangay Ginebra and the defunct Sta. Lucia in the PBA, stepped down from his post in the off-season, both citing their desire to focus on their respective business ventures according to Derrick.

However, a team insider disclosed that the team management cut the budget allotted for the Red Warriors coaching staff, prompting Dindo Pumaren and Falcasantos to walk away to seek greener pastures.

In the early years of UAAP, big names, including former Sen. Robert Jaworski, came to play for the Warriors. Other PBA superstars who donned the famous red and white jerseys of the Warriors were Allan Caidic, Jerry Codiñera, Jimmy Manansala.

There were other big stars in the pro league who played for UE but failed to win a championship. Among them were James Yap and Paul Lee.

Without Dindo and Falcasantos, who were tasked to do most of the scouting report and skills development in the last three years, assistants Ricky Alcantara, former UE stalwart Nikko Tiongco and Eric Saguitan, aside from strength and conditioning coach Rob Tecson, have been trying their best to ease the load off Derrick’s shoulders.

So far, it’s been quite a struggle for the Red Warriors, who suffered 66-57 setback to the Adamson Soaring Falcons last Wednesday that put an end to their two-game winning streak and dealt a big blow on the Final Four hopes.

“We didn’t move the ball around. Everyone was looking to score,” said Derrick, sounding frustrated with how the Red Warriors deviated from their winning formula as they could only come up with 12 assists, nine less than the Soaring Falcons’ output.

