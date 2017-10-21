3 PH islands make world’s best list

By: Kier Edison C. Belleza

Boracay, Cebu, and Palawan were ranked as the top three best islands in the world, based on a survey recently released by an international travel magazine.

Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), a global citizen’s bible on lifestyle and travel, said Boracay barged into the top spot of the roll, while Cebu and Palawan followed, respectively.



While Boracay has maintained its position from last year, Cebu, from 5th place in 2016, has bumped off Palawan to the third spot this year. The latter came in second last year.

“More than 300,000 travellers took part in our 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey — setting yet another new record — submitting millions of ratings and more than 100,000 comments to help us create a list of winning favorites,” CNT said in its website.

The website said the respondents of the survey, aged late-30s to 60s, voted on 255 islands to come up with the list comprised of 30 best islands, outside the United States.

The three Philippine Islands bested some 27 popular destinations: Mallorca, Spain (4th place); Mykonos, Greece (5th); Bermuda (6th); St. Barts (7th); Turks and Caicos (8th); Bali, Indonesia (9th); Cayman Islands (10th); St. Lucia (11th); St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (12th); Crete, Greece (13th); Sardinia, Italy (14th); Ibiza, Spain (15th); and Antigua (16th).

