Businessmen told not to cheat gov’t of taxes

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has warned the country’s business community against cheating on their tax payments to the government.

The President said he was prepared to tolerate delayed payments of businessmen but would not condone fraudulent activities.



“And if there’s anything that you want me to do to improve business and earn more and pay more fully, do not cheat me on the taxes,” Duterte said during a business forum at the historic landmark Manila Hotel Thursday.

“It’s okay if you’re delayed. You have…Sometimes the momentum if it goes up, you go down,” he added.

The President noted that businessmen who unable to pay taxes on time could coordinate with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez about their concern.

“If you are hard up, just ask Sonny Dominguez. He’s a very reasonable man. Sonny Dominguez, by the way, you are all businessmen, was my childhood friend,” Duterte said.

The President issued the remarks after promising to sustain relentless efforts to combat crime, illegal drugs, and corruption before the assembly of the country’s businessmen.

Duterte acknowledged that addressing such challenges would help promote the country’s economic growth.

“Unless we are really freed of the so many crimes and so many movements, rebellions, the Philippines would always be in a struggle,” he aid.

Duterte also cited recent survey results showing high public trust and approval in his government, saying it indicated public awareness about the gravity of the problems confronting the nation.

“They know the problem. Alam nila eh that corruption and drugs and criminality has stymied out growth,” he added.

