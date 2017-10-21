Castillos hand over Atio’s laptop to MPD

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jaime Rose R. Aberia

The parents of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III went to the Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide Section to submit the latter’s personal laptop for examination yesterday afternoon.

Atio’s father said they submitted the laptop hoping to get added leads or names that may strengthen their case against those involved in the late law student’s death.



MPD Spokesperson Erwin Margarejo said the cybercrime group will conduct an electronic device examination of the laptop.

“We will check the contents, baka may video footages, chat, or other electronic evidence that we can verify or validate,” Margarejo said.

Margarejo also said that they are contemplating the filing of obstruction of justice charge against the lawyers included in the Facebook Messenger chat group, where members called for a meeting to decide on their stand even before the news of Atio’s death broke out early Sept. 18.

“It is very obvious sa Messenger thread that they tried to cover up, they were planning to cover up and obstruct justice in the ongoing investigation,” Margarejo said. “They are lawyers but they violated their own oath.”

Margarejo added they are already presuming that those who refused to undergo DNA testing were most likely present during the supposed initiation rites done on Castillo that eventually led to his death.

“If you deny na makuhanan ka ng sample, presumption is that you are present [during the initiation rites],” Margarejo said.

The fratmen Margarejo was referring to were Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Oliver Onofre, Ralph Trangia, Joshua Macabili, Bongget Rogelio, and Ranie Santiago.

The DNA sample taken from Atio’s parents earlier matched the blood sample extracted from a paddle found during a search at the Aegis Juris fraternity library.

Related

comments