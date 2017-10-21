Cellphone, Facebook bawal na sa Valenzuela City Hall

By: Kate Louis B. Javier

Ipinagbawal na ni Valenzuela city mayor Rex Gatchalian ang paggamit ng mobile phones at social media applications katulad ng Facebook at Twitter sa mga empleyado ng Valenzuela City Hall.



Pirmado na ni Gatchalian ang memorandum na magpapatupad ng nasabing pagbabawal. “Cellphones – social media, text messaging has been a constant distraction for our employees.

Constituents and even our own mystery shopper exercises have pointed to cellphone distraction as a major pitfall in the delivery of quality service,” pahayag ni Gatchalian.

Hindi naman kasama sa nasabing pagbabawal ang mga department heads at field workers na on-call habang ang iba naman ay maari lamang payagan habang breaktime.

“We want our employees to focus on their jobs which is to serve our clients. We do not want them to tinkering with their cellphones while doing their tasks.

We want their full attention geared towards serving out taxpayers,” dagdag ni Gatchalian.

