KDJM Racefest

By: Johnny Decena

Big racing events are scheduled this weekend at the Santa Ana Park in Naic, Cavite.

Unahin na natin ang Sunday’s P2 Million Philracom Sampaguita Stakes Race. Itatakbo sa lung-busting distance of 1,800 meters or 1 and 1/8 of a mile, at ang mga entries ay ang coupled entries ni B.C. Abalos, Jr.’s na Song Of Songs/Heiress Of Hope, H.S. Esguerra’s Pinay Pharoah, D.G. Pineda’s Pradera Verde at N.O. Morales’ Marinx.



The winner here gets P1.2 million while the second to the fourth placers shall receive P450,000, P250,000 P100,000, respectively plus P70,000 to the breeder of the winning horse owner, trainer, and jockey.

Ang limang entries naman sa P1.5 million Klub Don Juan de Manila Derby ay sina Golden Casino ni M.C. Habla, Sepfourteen ng S.C. Stockfarm, Inc. Salt And Pepper at Mandatum ni H.S. Esguerra at Golden Kingdom ni L.C. Almeda, Jr.

Bibitawan sa layung 2,000 meters ito, at ang nakataya dito ay P900,000, P330,000, P70,000 at P20,000 for the 1st to 5th placers, respectively.

Don’t forget ang Pick-6 ay may carry over na P710,178.20 at ito ay idaragdag sa 1st Pick-6 covering races 3 to 8.

Ngayong Sabado naman idaragdag ang WTA carry over na P1,858,174.35, Super Six carry over P65,338.49 at Pentafecta carry over P29,014.21.

May 11 races tayo ngayon na kinapapalooban ng two sets ng WTA at three sets each naman ng Pick-5 at Pick-4.

So there…good luck and see you guys at our favorite Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick Cainta.

