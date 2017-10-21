Night prowlers reveal all in ‘Mga Gabi’

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Nothing is scarier than the people who try to find easy answers to complicated questions. – Marjane Satrapi

MAKATI’S NIGHT WORKERS: After attending a seminar for soon to wed straight couples, Cebuano newbie actor Matt Daclan kissed a man and made love to him.



It was all for show, but of course. Matt, a veteran of a few indie films, steps up to play one of three leads in the film “Mga Gabing Kasinghaba ng Hair Ko,” set to screen in the forthcoming Quezon City Film Festival.

Cast as part of a trio of transgenders working as prostitutes in Makati’s red light district, Matt described his love scene partner as a bulky Arab national about 28 years old. He didn’t have qualms pushing himself to the limits, behaving as though he were a real woman during the shoot.

It has always been a dream of his to play out of the box characters. In fact, he wants to specialize in them.

Matt is joined by Rocky Salumbides and Anthony Falcon, who play his fellow transgenders in the film produced by Epic Media.

This early, “Mga Gabi” has been invited to take part in several international film festivals. The film was screened at the recently held Busan International Film Festival where it was received enthusiastically.

REALITY FILMMAKING: In an interview during a media lunch, director Gerardo Calagui, formerly a production designer, said “Mga Gabi” is based on a ‘found story.’ Meaning to say, it is based on real-life situations.

The names of the lead characters, Tuesday, Amanda, and Barbie have been retained to lend greater authenticity to the story.

“If I had my way, I would have done the film with the three ‘girls’ playing themselves, but they declined my offer,” he said.

Instead, Calagui cast three straight men in the gender-bending roles. He is quite happy with their transformation and performances.

There’s Tuesday, who stumbles upon love when she thought she was going to be murdered.

Amanda confronts her desire for family when she meets again with a former high school girlfriend.

Barbie meets her end when she grabs the chance to make big money for a sex change operation.

“Mga Gabi’s” English title is “Those Long-Haired Nights,” much in keeping with millennial lingo. Calagui says he shot the film without a script handed to the actors, allowing them to improvise.

That’s reality filmmaking for you.

