PBA: Fajardo is MVP for 4th time

San Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo extended his historic run in the PBA, and in the process joined an elite group as he became only the third player to win a fourth Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.



Fajardo, the 6-foot-10 center from Cebu who is only in his fifth season in the PBA, bagged the award he said he never imagined to win as he joined legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio as only the four-time winners of the highest individual award.

But his was very special as he won the coveted award fourth straight time.

“Ang goal namin (at SMB) this year is mag-champion sa conference na ito… pero hindi nangyari,” added Fajardo as SMB lost to defending Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the quarterfinal round that denied the Beermen a shot at a Grand Slam crown.

Fernandez did the trick first in 1982, 1984, 1986, and 1988, while Patrimonio achieved his own in 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1997.

TNT’s Roger Pogoy won the Rookie of the Year award.

Fajardo, who helped San Miguel win the Philippine Cup, where he was declared Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and Commissioner’s Cup, edged teammates Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross.

Fajardo garnered a total of 2,886 points from the combined Statistical Points of 1,514 and votes from media (779), players (294) and the PBA Commissioner’s Office (300) to win the award.

Fajardo, Ross – the BPC during the Commissioner’s Cup – and Cabagnot were also named to the First Mythical Team along with San Miguel teammate Arwind Santos and Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar.

The Second Mythical Team are Ginebra guard LA Tenorio and forward Joe Devance, TNT KaTropa guard Jayson Castro and forward Kelly Williams, and Meralco forward Cliff Hodge.

Fajardo was also selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team together with Ross, Star’s rookie points guard Jio Jalalon, Rain or Shine’s defensive guy Gabe Norwood, and Aguilar.

