PSL Grand Prix unfurls today

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Petron

6 p.m. – Cignal vs Foton

Petron, Foton favored after hiring explosive imports.

Two-time defending champion Foton and powerhouse Petron can provide an early glimpse of their true potential when they take on separate rivals today as the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix gets going at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Blaze Spikers, considered by many as the biggest threat to the Tornadoes’ “three-peat” bid, are leaving no stone unturned in their latest title conquest as they are bringing in former Foton import Lindsay Stalzer, American Hilary Hurley and Japanese libero Yuri Fukuda to boost their already loaded local crew.

“I think we probably have the strongest team so far, at least on paper,” said the hard-hitting Stalzer who will team up with the likes of top locals Mika Reyes, Frances Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina in her fourth tour of duty in the season-ending tournament.

Whether Petron, last year’s bridesmaid, is as good as advertised will be known in its 4 p.m. showdown with unpredictable Generika-Ayala, which will parade former University of Arizona standouts, Croatian Katarina Pilepic and American Penina Snuka, plus Trinidad and Tobago star Darlene Ramdin.

“The class of imports just keeps on getting better. This will definitely be the toughest competition so far. But I’m looking forward to it and I’m up to the challenge,” added the 6-foot-1 Stalzer, one of the oldest – yet one of the most experienced – imports at 33 years old.

The Tornadoes, boosted by the arrival of Serbians Sara Klisura and Katarina Vukamanovic as well as Montenegrin Dragana Perunicnic, are raring to set their title bid in motion in their 6 p.m. encounter with the Cignal HD Spikers.

Although they failed to hook up anew with Stalzer, Foton’s Serbian coach Moro Branislav is confident that Klisura and Vukamanovic, his former players in a club league in Belgrade, and Perunicnic, his personal choice, can help sustain the Tornadoes’ success.

Out to back them up are reigning tournament MVP Jaja Santiago, libero Jen Reyes, veteran Maika Ortiz, promising hitters EJ Laure and CJ Rosario.

“The Grand Prix is a very important tournament so we might as well assemble the strongest possible team,” said Branislav. “I like our preparation and I believe that our team will make it all the way to the championship.”

It’s easier said than done, however, since the Tornadoes are expected to have their hands full starting against the HD Spikers who are set to parade Australian national team skipper Beth Carey, American blocker Alexis Matthews and Japanese libero Mami Miyashita.

“I’m confident that our imports can help us address what we’ve been missing and that’s the defensive presence,” said Cignal coach George Pascua. “Our imports were here early so we had a lot of time jelling and working on our chemistry. It’s good that most of my players were already veterans so developing chemistry was easier than expected.”

