Sayings about the Holy Spirit

Gospel Reading: Lk 12:8-12

Jesus said to his disciples: “I tell you, everyone who acknowledges me before others the Son of Man will acknowledge before the angels of God. But however denies me before others will be denied before the angels of God.



“Everyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but the one who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven. When they take you before synagogues and before rulers and authorities, do not worry about how or what your defense will be or about what you are to say. For the Holy Spirit will teach you at that moment what you should say.”

REFLECTION

The Gospel invites us to faithfulness, to remaining steadfast in Jesus. In times of great trial and persecution, we may be tempted to abandon Jesus; in times when we have to give testimony to our faith, we may falter and lack courage to do so.

In all of this, we are asked to hold on to Jesus, acknowledging him as our Lord and Savior, and also to trust in the help of the Spirit who will put words into our mouth so we can bravely testify before our enemies. There is no need to change loyalty even if everything seems to convince us to do so: the Lord, the Holy Spirit will be our defender and strength.

Our faith is founded on rock and not on sand, so let us hold on to it.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

