‘The Write Moment’: Will it be a sleeper?

1 SHARES Share Tweet

SURPRISE HIT – In showbiz parlance, a sleeper is a surprise hit. Think “Kita Kita” which made Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez box-office stars. Of course, Alex is a prestigious actress and Empoy a fine comic. But bankable stars they are not – until “Kita Kita” made nearly P300 million, to the pleasant surprise of everyone.

Now, will “The Write Moment,” topbilled by Valeen Montenegro and Jerald Napoles be another “Kita Kita,” a sleeper?



“The Write Moment” is produced by Perci Intalan and written and directed by the youthful Dominic Lim, who described the movie as picking up the pieces of a shattered life and love. And that is was based on his own experiences.

•

‘TOPGROSSER’ – Colleague Mario Bautista joked that “The Write Moment” would be the “topgrosser” of the ongoing QCinema (Oct. 19 to 28) as it was the lone entry which called a presscon. The rest were “dedma…baka di naniwala sa publicity.”

The joke may yet turn out to be reality as people, young and old alike, can relate to the story of the “The Write Moment.”

And that Valeen and Jerald have such magnetic appeal. The combination of lovely lady and charming gentleman…if not that goodlooking.

“The Write Moment” is the biggest breaks of Valeen and Jerald, who are identified with television, especially GMA’s “Sunday Pinasaya.” Jerald is also a theater actor.

•

NO EXPECTATIONS – Both Valeen and Jerald said they have no expectation, box-office or awards wise.

“Gusto lang namin ma-entertain ang audience,” they chorused. “Pero kung papalarin sa box-office at sa awards night, maraming salamat.”

“May be the right moment has come,” Valeen smiled. “Sa totoo lang, di pa nagsi-sink-in na bida na pala kami sa pelikula.”

To which Jerald, said, “Agree, amen to that.”

And yes, they are very happy with the success of Alex and Empoy in “Kita Kita.”

Related

comments