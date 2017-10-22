Another convoy dry run today

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has warned the public of possible traffic disruptions in parts of Pasay City and Pampanga as another convoy dry run will be conducted today for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and related meetings next month.



Emmanuel Miro, chairperson of the MMDA technical working group on traffic management for the ASEAN, said the latest convoy dry run will be held from Clark Airbase in Pampanga to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay starting at 10 a.m.

Several areas and major thoroughfares will be affected, including the portion of EDSA from Balintawak to Magallanes, Diokno Boulevard from the Entertainment City complex in Paranaque City to Amazing Show Performance Art Theater in Pasay, on Pasay Road from EDSA to Skyway, on Roxas Boulevard (Buendia Burgos), and Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay.

