CEU, CdSL gain semis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Olivarez vs U of Batangas

2 p.m. – Diliman vs Lyceum-Batangas

Without its prized big man, defending champion Centro Escolar University can always rely on its steady playmaker.

Veteran guard Orlan Wamar waxed hot from beyond the arc yesterday as the Scorpions defeated the Technological Institute of the Philippines Engineers, 82-72, to clinch the first Final Four berth in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The 5-foot-9 Wamar banged in 14 of his game-high 25 points, spiked by six triples, in the final canto where he teamed up with Judel Fuentes as CEU pulled away for good from the upset-conscious TIP crew.

The victory, its third straight and ninth overall in 10 starts, enabled the Scorpions to clinch their place in the semifinal round while pushing the Engineers closer to an early exit with their seventh loss against three wins.

Making its latest conquest more impressive was the fact CEU remains loaded and formidable despite the absence of 6-foot-7 center Rod Ebondo, who’s already ruled out of the tourney due to his national team commitments with his home country Democratic Republic of Congo in the African qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Meanwhile, pro-bound Jon Gabriel returned with a bang as Colegio de San Lorenzo eliminated University of Batangas from playoff contention 78-71 and secured the second semifinals spot.

The 6-foot-5 Gabriel came off the bench and tallied 17 points, including a pair of triples, on top of six rebounds and three assists after missing their last few games to give the Griffins a much needed boost on the way to their second straight win and eighth overall in nine starts, good for second spot.

Cameroonian Raoul Yemeli tallied a near double-double of 22 points and nine rebounds but he still could not prevent the Brahmans from absorbing their ninth loss in 10 matches.

First Games

CEU 82 – Wamar 25, Fuentes 19, Guinitaran 14, Uri 9, Cruz 4, Manlangit 4, Umeanozie 3, Baconcon 2, Demigaya 2, Arim 0, Caballero 0, Galinato 0.

TIP 72 – Napoles 25, Ramos 18, Latu 16, Soriano 7, Daguro 2, Mallari 2, Palisoc 2, Lara 0, Manalang 0, Quiambao 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 36-30, 56-51, 82-72.

Second Game

CdSL 78 – Formento 20, Gabriel 17, Chabi Yo 12, Rojas 8, Alvarado 7, Sablan 5, Borja 3, Callano 3, Laman 3, Vargas 0.

UB 71 – Yemeli 22, Caspe 12, Tabol 12, Castro 8, Heideilburg 8, Gotam 5, Cervantes 2, Villegas 2, Arcilla 0, Clarion 0, Espiritu 0, Alade 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 42-40, 62-53, 78-71.

Related

comments