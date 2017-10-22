Dennis: The One That Got Away

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Beauty, without expression, tires.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

•

SCHOOL IS COOL: Few can equal the credentials of Myrtle Saroza as endorser of a campaign called School is Cool.

Not every artist finishes college, in her case a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communication at the University of the Philippines….and with cum laude honors at that.



The former PBB housemate recently renewed her contract with Sisters sanitary napkins, promoter of the School is Cool advocacy.

Sisters’ vice-president Aileen Choi-Go says that with Myrtle’s academic achievement, she is definitely an ideal role model for young people, students especially.

“I could see how hard she worked for her degree. During our provincial tours, she would bring her lessons or do her papers,’’ she said.

Sisters is holding a series of provincial sorties marked by performances of guest artists and the giving out of practical tips on feminine hygiene.

Meanwhile, Myrtle has just finished an extended appearance on “La Luna Sangre,” where she played one of the vampiras.

“I had fun doing that off-beat role,” she said.

•

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY: The adult romantic-comedy starring Lovi Poe, Rhian Ramos, and Max Collins will air in 2018 yet, but this early, news is spreading like wildfire about the hot, new show.

GMA recently announced that its Drama King Dennis Trillo shall play the coveted leading man to the three lovely ladies. Dennis told us in an interview that because all three girls are sexy as can be, he feels pressured to look just as good and as sexy.

Hazel Abonita, program manager, also announced that the forthcoming show shall be titled “The One That Got Away.” I told Dennis GMA probably designed the show with him in mind. He laughed heartily at my joke.

There’s more.

In another occasion, GMA also announced that three more actors are joining the power cast of “Got Away.” They are Ivan Dorschner, Migo Adecer, and new Kapuso Jason Abalos.

Related

comments