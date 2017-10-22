Gov’t won’t let guard down vs terrorism

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang assured the people yesterday that the government, particularly the Armed Forces of the Philippines, won’t let its guard down against the threat of terrorism in Mindanao.

According to presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, the military will continue to address the threat in Mindanao until the last terrorist is out.



“The start of the military pullout in Marawi does not signal the end of fighting between our troops and Maute terrorist-stragglers,” he said.

The military has started shifting and pulling out of Marawi City several days after President Duterte declared the liberation of the war-torn city from terrorist influence.

“We cannot afford to drop our guard for possible threats coming from the remaining network of Daesh-inspired terrorist group still operating as we begin the challenging task of rebuilding, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi,” he added.

Abella also said that while the number of enemies has dwindled, the government will continue to be on high alert.

“We will continue to be alert and assure the residents of the city that we will not compromise its security with the presence of some units of the Armed Forces,” he said.

The pullout began with the Army 1st Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Christopher Tampus which was assigned to the western sector to secure the other side of the Agus River and hold off any enemy from crossing the bridges.

According to AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, the AFP will now start shifting the military forces to other areas for their required training and scheduled battalion or unit activities.

“They will also be going back to Luzon for a much-needed break and for their long-delayed training in Fort Magsaysay and in other camps of the Philippine Army to enhance their skills and prepare them for their next mission,” Padilla said.

He added that more units will leave Marawi after 1st Infantry Battalion on a first come, first serve basis.

Padilla assured that military operations in Marawi and its security will not be compromised by the pullout.

“The area that will be vacated by this unit will be taken over by other units of Joint Task Group Ranao under Brig. Gen. Rami Rey,” Padilla said.

