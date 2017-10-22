Iloilo Airport ranked among Asia’s best

By Tara Yap

Iloilo City – The Guide to Sleeping in Airports, a travel website, has ranked the Iloilo Airport number 12 in its list of 25 best airports in Asia.



The Iloilo Airport outranked several other Philippine airports on the list including the Mactan–Cebu International Airport, which placed 13th, the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao which placed 17th, and the Clark International Airport in Pampanga, which ranked at 22.

Of all the Philippine airports listed, the Iloilo Airport, which also caters to international flights, is relatively the newest, having only started operation in June 2007.

Only last week, the airport made headlines when a Cebu Pacific flight skidded off one of its runways causing a 2-day shutdown.

