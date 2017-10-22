Kris admits depression over showbiz career

MOVIE and television personality Kris Aquino has admitted that she got depressed when opportunities in show business started to get fewer.



“There was a period of time when I was depressed & scared that all doors were closing,” said Aquino on Instagram post.

“My sisters were worried because I wasn’t me, I shut down, kept to myself because I didn’t want to burden them w/ my insecurities.

“My sons & I were financially secure BUT it was painful to not have a venue to continue doing what i love most- connecting w/ you & entertaining you,” said Aquino.

“But God blessed me w/ a new team that restored my confidence. We chose to just keep going & not give up. And my sisters, sons, & I kept PRAYING.

“Today was a victory, because we signed a new endorsement & it is a perfect match for the new online platform we envisioned & continue to build. Tomorrow I’m shooting a branded partnership w/ a new multinational pharma company.

“Every day I thank God for sending people my way who believed we could survive the storms & embrace the beauty of life’s rainbows,” said Aquino. “May God also give you hope to trust in Him through every chapter of your life.”

In 2016, Aquino bid farewell to ABS-CBN where she worked for 20 years. Since then, Aquino has not been active on television. Instead, she became busy for endorsements and her food business.

