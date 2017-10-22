Latest pageant winners

LATEST – For Highspeed, Mel Caparas enumerates the latest pageant winners – women and men alike.

Miss Philippine Islands 2017 – Sammie Anne Legaspi (Lumiere International World), Joy Barcoma (World Bikini Model International), and Sarah Young (Glory of the Universe).



Jewel of the Philippines 2017 – Aichelle Joy Medrano (Jewel of the World), Sarah Jireh Asido (United Continents), Kirsten Einna Lister (Global International), Karen Grace Atienza (Tourism World), and Mary Rose Cajayon (Global Charity Queen).

Miss Scuba Philippines 2017 – Sherlyn Doloriel

Misters of Filipinas 2017 – Clint Karklins (Man of the World), Raven Ranz Lansangan (International), Yves Campos (Supranational), Rubi Kust (Man of the Year), and Ion Perez (Universe Tourism).

Misters Grand International 2017 – Michaelangelo Skyllas (Australia).

Misters Universe Tourism 2017 – Richard Keng Carter (Thailand).

(Note: The last two are international pageants held recently in Manila.)

•

MISS EARTH UPDATE – Miss Earth 2017 held its swimsuit and talent competitions last Oct. 11 at the Versailles Palace in Alabang.

The winners:

Swimsuit Competition (Group 2): Karen Ibasco (Philippines)-Gold, Karen Rojas (Peru) – Silver, Lada Akimova (Russia) – Bronze.

Talent Competition (Group 3): Artemis Charalambous (Cyprus) – Gold, Mona Talo (Cook Islands) – Silver, Le Thi Ha Thu (Vietnam) – Bronze.

Reigning Miss Earth is Katherine Espin of Ecuador.

Coronation night of Miss Earth 2017 will be held on Nov. 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena and telecast Nov. 5 over ABS-CBN, TFC, Rappler, and FOXlife.

