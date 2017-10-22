PCSO produces 44 instant millionaires

BY: Jel Santos

Forty-four persons became instant millionaires through the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in the first nine months of this year, winning over P2 billion in jackpot prizes, PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

Balutan said Lotto 6/42 had 16 winners who won a total of P319 million.



Mega Lotto 6/45 had nine winners who took a combined P460 million, followed by Super Lotto 6/49 with eight winners who pocketed a total of P495 million.

The bigger lotto games also produced winners. Grand Lotto 6/55 had six winners winning a total of P444 million and Ultra Lotto 6/58 produced five winners who earned a combined P542 million.

The PCSO said the winners were from different parts of the country.

Balutan appealed to the people to continue patronizing PCSO lotto games.

He said that a percentage of money spent on buying lottery goes to less fortunate Filipinos who need financial assistance.

“For every bet you make, for every R20 worth of lotto ticket you spend, P6 from that ticket price goes to charitable services of the agency which helps people in need,” Balutan said.

“Please continue patronizing our lotto game products, because not only you have a chance to be a multimillionaire just like those lucky bettors who won, you are also helping less fortunate whenever you buy a lotto ticket, as 30 percent of its sales go to charity, including health-related services of the agency.”

PCSO lotto draws are aired live daily at 9 p.m. over People’s Television channel. Players select six winning number combinations to have a chance of winning the jackpot prize in a particular game which they can claim at the head office of the PCSO in Mandaluyong City.

Meanwhile, Batulan said that the PCSO is committed to responsible gaming to ensure people are protected from the adverse consequences of high-stakes gambling that may lead to addiction.

“We are always into responsible gaming,” he said. “The PCSO lotto games are here to serve its purpose, to help more Filipinos through charitable services and programs. We are happy every time someone wins any of our lotto games because this will improve their lives instantly from poverty,” he ended.

