By: Marilyn C. Arayata

WHAT is your feel-good antidote to stressful things and situations? Is it safe and cost-efficient? Will it not hurt the environment and any living thing in it? If it is pleasant and not prohibited, then go ahead – do it! Get it!



We need activities to help us cope with stress – or it will weaken us, make us irritable and sick, and if things become worse, maybe even drive away the very persons who truly care about us. Have you identified the cheapest, most effective, easiest-to-access stress busters that suit you? Music calms many people. Spending time with favorite persons also helps. Going out and having food trips work for many individuals.

Have a break. Even God rested after The Creation. Watch a feel-good movie. Indulge in your favorite ice cream. Tend a garden. Visit a museum. Read one of those books you have been meaning to read for a year now. Learn a new song. Watch funny videos. Reconnect with your old friends. Volunteer in a mission/outreach or clean-up project. Take a walk!

Beating stress need not be expensive.

The fastest stress buster is prayer. Do you notice the sudden surge of power and energy after saying a heartfelt prayer? This connection to the Divine Creator is available 24/7 – and it’s free!

Do not wait until you are heavily stressed and highly irritated before you take a break and do a few things that will make you feel good. You would not like the harmful effects of stress on your well-being, your daily activities, your job, and your relationships. Most of the time, the effects are non-reversible, so take care of yourself! Also, make a list of your own stress busters which are effective, safe, and cost-efficient.

