Tight security as 11th ADMM delegates arrive

By MAR T. SUPNAD

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3, headed by Chief Supt Amador V. Corpus, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), are tightening security measures as foreign delegates arrive at Clarkfield, Pampanga for the 11TH ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and the 4th ADMM-Plus.



Already, PNP-PRO3 personnel have been deployed in full force within the venues and areas where the delegates will be billeted for the entire duration of the event.

“We want to ensure the safety of the more than 300 foreign delegates while they are here,” said Senior Superintendent Benjamin Silo, Commander of Task Group Venue and concurrent Bataan police director.

Maximum police presence is also apparent along major thoroughfares and route where the delegates are to pass through as they travel to Clark.

“As this grand event will take place on Oct. 22-25, we continuously appeal to the public to cooperate with us for the stringent security measures we are implementing. We also request the motorists to give way to our convoy security especially when the delegates pass through so as not to cause any disruption,” General Corpus, PRO3 Regional Director and TG Clark Commander, added.

