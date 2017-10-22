Vice mayor nabbed for guns

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police authorities arrested early morning Friday Palimbang Vice Mayor Haron Sabiwang for illegal possession of firearms following a raid at his residence in Barangay Medol, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.



Found in his house were a homemade grenade launcher and a .45 caliber pistol.

Meanwhile, arrested in a separate raid at Barangay Badiangon in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat were barangay chairman Abubakar Abdullah and Abdulah Sadam Ibrahim.

The duo yielded 2 .45 caliber pistols.

Police explained the drive form part of their effort to quell criminal activities in the area.

An earlier raid at the house of Palimbang Mayor Abubakar Maulana in Barangay Kolong-Kolong yielded a fragmentation grenade.

